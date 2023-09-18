Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Several former Illinois basketball players have signed contracts to continue their professional careers this coming season. Here's a list of who's playing where:
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Last season: College Park Skyhawks - NBA G League
This season: Formosa Dreamers - P.League+ (Taiwan)
Kofi Cockburn
Last season: Niigata Albirex - B2 League (Japan)
This season: Samsung Thunders - Korean Basketball League (Korea)
Ayo Dosunmu
Last season: Chicago Bulls - NBA
This season: Chicago Bulls - NBA
Andres Feliz
Last season: Joventut - Liga Endesa (Spain)
This season: Joventut - Liga Endesa (Spain)
Michael Finke
Last season: FC Porto - Liga Betclic (Portugal)
This season: Passlab Yamagata Wyverns - B2 League (Japan)
Trent Frazier
Last season: KK FMP - ABA League (Serbia) / Zenit - VTB United League (Russia)
This season: Zenit - VTB United League (Russia)
Rayvonte Rice
Last season: Taichung Suns - T1 League (Taiwan)
This season: Sagesse Al Hekmeh Beirut - Lebanese Basketball League (Lebanon)
Jamar Smith
Last season: Bahcesehir Koleji - Basketbol Super Ligi (Turkey)
This season: Reggio Emilia - Serie A (Italy)
Matic Vesel
Last season: Jezica - 2.Slovenska Košarkarska Liga (Slovenia)
This season: Jezica - 2.Slovenska Košarkarska Liga (Slovenia)