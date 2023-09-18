SPORTS-AYO-DOSUNMU-EMBRACES-HIS-OPPORTUNITIES-1-TB.jpg

Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu is entering his third season with the Bulls, who tip off the 2023-24 season on Oct. 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chicago.

 Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Several former Illinois basketball players have signed contracts to continue their professional careers this coming season. Here's a list of who's playing where: 

Giorgi Bezhanishvili

Last season: College Park Skyhawks - NBA G League

This season: Formosa Dreamers - P.League+ (Taiwan)

Kofi Cockburn

Last season: Niigata Albirex - B2 League (Japan)

This season: Samsung Thunders - Korean Basketball League (Korea)

Ayo Dosunmu

Last season: Chicago Bulls - NBA

This season: Chicago Bulls - NBA

Andres Feliz

Last season: Joventut - Liga Endesa (Spain)

This season: Joventut - Liga Endesa (Spain)

Michael Finke

Last season: FC Porto - Liga Betclic (Portugal)

This season: Passlab Yamagata Wyverns - B2 League (Japan)

Trent Frazier

Last season: KK FMP - ABA League (Serbia) / Zenit - VTB United League (Russia)

This season: Zenit - VTB United League (Russia) 

Rayvonte Rice

Last season: Taichung Suns - T1 League (Taiwan)

This season: Sagesse Al Hekmeh Beirut - Lebanese Basketball League (Lebanon)

Jamar Smith

Last season: Bahcesehir Koleji - Basketbol Super Ligi (Turkey)

This season: Reggio Emilia - Serie A (Italy)

Matic Vesel

Last season: Jezica - 2.Slovenska Košarkarska Liga (Slovenia)

This season: Jezica - 2.Slovenska Košarkarska Liga (Slovenia)

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

