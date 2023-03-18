Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The comeback Illinois tried to mount in the second half of Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Arkansas happened with what could arguably be called the 2023-24 Illini on the court. The RJ Melendez-inspired rally didn't really begin until Matthew Mayer, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins went to the bench.
The group on the court? Melendez, Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Dain Dainja. And a 17-point Arkansas lead was cut to nine in roughly 2 minutes.
It was a group that could all return in 2023-24. A group that Illinois needs to return next season (see more on that in today's N-G). A group that came within striking distance of another come-from-behind victory.
"The one thing they did was play with great energy, great athleticism and unselfishness," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s an athletic lineup that fit (Thursday’s) game against a really athletic team. You’ve still got to be able to execute offense and make shots. That group, if they stay together, it's going to be a bright, bright future for them and for us. They’re talented — very talented. We’ve just got to continue to go through the process and become stronger, get bigger."