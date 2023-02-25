Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood's ability to make in-game adjustments has been questioned in his time at Illinois. Sometimes it's fair. Like in the Loyola Chicago game in the NCAA tournament. The Ramblers snuffed out anything and everything Ayo Dosunmu, and the Illini didn't have anything else.
The "Underwood can't make in-game adjustments" crowd was silenced a bit Thursday. The Illinois coach essentially went back to his November and December offense, running five out and letting Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer work. Even Northwestern coach Chris Collins said the Wildcats didn't have much of an answer once the Illini went small, scrapped their spread offense and hit his team with a steady dose of iso.
"They went small, really spread the floor and changed what they were doing," Collins said. "I thought we were doing a pretty good job guarding the spread and some of their actions. Give them credit. They went to a small lineup. They just basically scrapped (the spread), opened the floor and just started driving the ball. We had a real hard time with (Terrence Shannon Jr.) in the second half. He's such an explosive athlete."