Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Future Illinois forward Amani Hansberry wrapped up his senior season at Mount St. Joseph (Md.) by leading the Gaels to a 38-4 record and a second straight Baltimore Catholic League tournament title. The 6-foot-8 forward came up huge in the championship game victory with 17 points and 21 rebounds and was named the BCL tournament MVP.
Hansberry averaged 15.3 points, 12 rebounds and four assists this season while shooting 63 percent overall and 43 percent from three-point range. Combined with his team's success, Hansberry was named the BCL Player of the Year and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Player of the Year. He added to those honors by being named Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year for the state of Maryland.