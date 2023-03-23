Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Future Illinois forward Amani Hansberry was selected to play for Capital All-Star Team in the 50th annual Hoop Culture Capital Classic on April 29 in Washington, D.C. Started in 1974, the Capital Classic is a predecessor of similar games like the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.
The Capital All-Star Team is comprised of players from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Hansberry and Co. will play a team of high school standouts from across the country. The future Illini big man, who essentially swept player of the year honors in Maryland, will team up with several former UI recruiting targets, including Carter Lang (Vanderbilt), Jahnathan Lamothe (Maryland) and Jamie Kaiser (Maryland).
“It is important that we bring this game back to national prominence,” Hansberry said in an official release. “I am thrilled to be a part of it, and look forward to earning a victory for the Capital All-Stars.”
The Capital Classic has drawn some of the most talented players in the country to Washington, D.C. since its inception five decades ago. The likes of Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Ralph Sampson, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson all played in previous iterations of the game.