Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Coleman Hawkins was one of the few bright spots for Illinois in Thursday's 79-76 Big Ten tournament loss to Penn State. The Illini junior forward scored 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting to go with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.
Hawkins' offensive efficiency came with the 6-foot-10 forward utilizing his length against what was mostly smaller Penn State lineups. So four days after guarding Purdue center Zach Edey and running the Illinois offense as de facto point guard, Hawkins' versatility was a double dose on the offensive end. Some time at the 5 and some time at the 1.
That kind of versatility is something Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he hasn't really had in his career.
"Thomas Walkup was a little bit of that for us at (Stephen F. Austin).Thomas could play anywhere. He’s a point guard as a professional, and he was a power forward and played a lot of center for us at times at SFA based on matchups. Versatility is huge. Coleman’s ability to do that, you’ve got to have IQ and really good feel.
"Both of those guys have that. It allows (Hawkins) to be successful. He knows every position on the court for every set. He makes great reads. When Coleman gets in trouble it’s usually because he over handles, but when he’s moving it and popping and screening he’s really effective."