Brad Underwood has called Illinois basketball a "developmental program." But what does that mean in 2023 when there are nearly 1,400 players in the transfer portal and teams approach each offseason with roster reconstruction at the top of the to do list?
It probably means signing fewer freshmen. Underwood has also long used the phrase "get old, stay old" regarding his roster. Now might be the time to lean into the second part, and Illinois made two moves Monday to do so by securing commitments from Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon. They have eight years of college basketball experienced combined, and Domask will turn 23 in two months.
The transfer portal provides the chance to stay old year after year. Signing freshmen now provides no guarantees. Just take a look at how the Illini have fared on that front lately.
Illinois has added 13 first-year players on its roster the last three years. Coleman Hawkins is the last of four players signed for the 2020-21 season. Luke Goode is in the same boat among the three signed for 2021-22. And of the six signed for 2022-23, only Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Niccolo Moretti remain.
That's five of 13 ... a 38.5 percent success rate. Why keep doing it?
Should Hawkins return for the 2023-24 season he will be the first player Underwood has signed to play four years in Champaign. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn turning pro after their respective junior seasons obviously skews the data a bit, but the majority of freshmen signed by Underwood haven't even made it that far.
It's a new era of college basketball. Get used to it?