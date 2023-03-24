Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Now that Southern Utah has been eliminated from the CBI, every former Illinois basketball player still playing college hoops somewhere else has seen their season come to an end. (Most of them much earlier than Tevian Jones). Here's a look at how they all fared in 2022-23:
Tevian Jones, Southern Utah
Jones and the Thunderbirds just missed on an NCAA tournament bid after losing in the WAC tournament title game to Grand Canyon. So it was on to the CBI where Southern Utah reached the semifinals before losing 108-106 in double overtime to Eastern Kentucky. Jones started every game for the Thunderbirds this season and averaged a career high 17.8 points while shooting a career best 36.2 percent from three-point range.
Jacob Grandison, Duke
Grandison's playing time dropped in his lone season at Duke, but he did appear in all 36 games off the bench for the Blue Devils. The soon-to-be 25-year-old simply fulfilled his role as an adult in the room on another young Duke team. Grandison averaged 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds and saw his three-point shooting dip to 33.7 percent after two seasons at Illinois at better than 40 percent.
Omar Payne, Jacksonville
Payne's season with the Dolphins worked out about as well as his one-and-done stay in Champaign. The 6-foot-10 forward started nine games out of the 25 he played and averaged just 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. He came up one rebound short of a double-double against Notre Dame on Dec. 27 with 10 points and nine boards and never scored in double figures the rest of the season.
Jermaine Hamlin, Eastern Illinois
It was a diminished role for Hamlin in his second season with the 9-22 Panthers. The Lincoln native started just two games and saw his playing time drop from 20.7 minutes per game in 2021-22 to 9.3 minutes per game this past season. Hamlin's production went with it, as he averaged just 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Bosmans-Verdonk got the bigger role he was searching for when he left Illinois for South Carolina, as his playing time doubled and he started 14 games for the Gamecocks. It was still a limited role, though, as the 6-8 Belgian averaged 1.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Adam Miller, LSU
It was not a successful season in Baton Rouge, La., for first-year coach Matt McMahon. LSU went 14-19 overall and finished 2-16 and in last place in the SEC. Miller, healthy again after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. It was more than he scored in his one season at Illinois, but his efficiency was worse. The Peoria native shot just 33.6 percent overall and 31.6 percent from three-point range.
Andre Curbelo, St. John's
Let's just say Curbelo's do over at St. John's didn't go well. The former Illinois guard didn't play in three games and got the DNP-CD (coach's decision), and he was suspended for another game for a violation of team rules. Then he missed the final three games of the season after suffering yet another concussion. Wearing orange-tinted glasses when he did play for St. John's to dim the lighting in arenas because of his previous concussions, Curbelo averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds with a 42/29/70 shooting slash. What the coaching change in Queens means for Curbelo is to be determined, but new St. John's coach Rick Pitino doesn't seen enamored of many of the players he inherited.
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Podziemski attempted 460 shots this season at Santa Clara. That's 100 more than Terrence Shannon Jr. and 133 more than Matthew Mayer. That volume wasn't going to be available for Podziemski if he stayed in Champaign. Hence his departure, which turned into a breakout season for the Broncos and potentially a spot in the 2023 NBA Draft. Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 43.8 percent from three-point range for Santa Clara. He declared for the draft earlier this week and currently projects as a potential early to mid-second round pick.