Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

I spent part of the fall heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season ranking the sport's teams and players. As in all 363 teams and the top 100 freshmen, transfer and returning players as I saw them. Now that we've reached the penultimate weekend of the season, let's take a look at how I did. (Having not checked yet, I'll assume the answer is poorly).

This year's Elite Eight checked in at these respective places in my 1-363 ranking of the entirety of Division I basketball:

Texas - 13

Connecticut - 30

Creighton - 8

San Diego State - 14

Miami - 34

Kansas State - 54

Gonzaga - 3

Florida Atlantic - 102

I'll take credit to being on to Creighton and mostly on San Diego State before the season started. Everybody had Gonzaga ranked that high, so that barely counts. The biggest whiff, of course, was Florida Atlantic, but who (outside of Boca Raton, Fla.) could have possibly guessed the Owls would be a 34-win team and in the Elite Eight? Definitely didn't have Kansas State pegged either, but a first-year coach that turned over almost his entire roster didn't exactly scream Elite Eight.

It wasn't a stretch to have Drew Timme as the No. 2 player in my preseason ranking of returning players. What the Gonzaga forward is doing in the NCAA tournament (and what Purdue and Zach Edey didn't do) is another case for holding off on national player of the year voting until after the NCAA tournament.

Other returning players (as in returning to the same team this season) that are still playing and I had ranked fairly high include:

Adama Sanogo, UConn - 13

Matt Bradley, San Diego State - 15

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga - 27

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton - 28

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton - 33

Isaiah Wong, Miami - 35

I also feel vindicated by having Creighton's Baylor Scheierman as my No. 4 transfer, Miami's Nijel Pack at No. 7, Gonzaga's Malachi Smith at No. 8 and Texas' Tyrese Hunter at No. 9. (But I certainly blew it having UNC's Pete Nance at No. 10).

But going through all of the preseason rankings served as a reminder that college basketball is a difficult sport to project these days. Teams change. So do players' roles whether they stick around or hit the portal. But it serves as a way to keep college basketball top of mind even when there aren't games to be played.