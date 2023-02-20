College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball team will aim to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when the Illini face No. 14 Indiana for an 11 a.m. tipoff on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Here's how the seeding would break down if the Big Ten tournament started today:

1. Purdue

2. Northwestern

3. Indiana

4. Iowa

5. Rutgers

6. Michigan

7. Maryland

8. Illinois

9. Michigan State

10. Wisconsin

11. Penn State

12. Nebraska

13. Ohio State

14. Minnesota

That seeding breakdown would generate the first three days of the Big Ten tournament schedule like this in Chicago:

Wednesday, March 8

GM 1: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

GM 2: Minnesota vs. Penn State

Thursday, March 9

GM 3: Michigan State vs. Illinois

GM 4: GM 1 winner vs. Rutgers

GM 5: Wisconsin vs. Maryland

GM 6: GM 2 winner vs. Michigan

Friday, March 10

GM 7: GM 3 winner vs. Purdue

GM 8: GM 4 winner vs. Iowa

GM 9: GM 5 winner vs. Northwestern

GM 10: GM 6 winner vs. Indiana

A few thoughts on if this actually happened. The second round draw for Illinois isn't bad ... at least initially. The Illini already beat Michigan State once this season. A win, of course, sets up a quarterfinal matchup with Purdue. Right now? That's a bit of a mystery. Playing Purdue a second time in less than a week following the regular season finale might actually be an advantage for the Illini. The same, of course, would be true for the Boilermakers. From a personal standpoint, Illinois as the No. 8 seed playing the first game Thursday and then potentially Friday and Saturday really works for me, the last beat writer that covers Illinois that has an actual deadline.

This was basically all just to link to this website where you can generate Big Ten tournament scenarios to your heart's content by picking the winners of all of the remaining regular season games. If the favorite wins every game, Illinois stays the No. 8 seed. Enough losses by Michigan, Rutgers or Maryland (at least some combination) could get the Illini to the No. 6 seed. A top four seed and double bye isn't out of the picture, but it will require some of those other teams losing and Illinois winning out.

