Good Morning, Illini Nation: If the Big Ten tournament started today ...
Here's how the seeding would break down if the Big Ten tournament started today:
1. Purdue
2. Northwestern
3. Indiana
4. Iowa
5. Rutgers
6. Michigan
7. Maryland
8. Illinois
9. Michigan State
10. Wisconsin
11. Penn State
12. Nebraska
13. Ohio State
14. Minnesota
That seeding breakdown would generate the first three days of the Big Ten tournament schedule like this in Chicago:
Wednesday, March 8
GM 1: Ohio State vs. Nebraska
GM 2: Minnesota vs. Penn State
Thursday, March 9
GM 3: Michigan State vs. Illinois
GM 4: GM 1 winner vs. Rutgers
GM 5: Wisconsin vs. Maryland
GM 6: GM 2 winner vs. Michigan
Friday, March 10
GM 7: GM 3 winner vs. Purdue
GM 8: GM 4 winner vs. Iowa
GM 9: GM 5 winner vs. Northwestern
GM 10: GM 6 winner vs. Indiana
A few thoughts on if this actually happened. The second round draw for Illinois isn't bad ... at least initially. The Illini already beat Michigan State once this season. A win, of course, sets up a quarterfinal matchup with Purdue. Right now? That's a bit of a mystery. Playing Purdue a second time in less than a week following the regular season finale might actually be an advantage for the Illini. The same, of course, would be true for the Boilermakers. From a personal standpoint, Illinois as the No. 8 seed playing the first game Thursday and then potentially Friday and Saturday really works for me, the last beat writer that covers Illinois that has an actual deadline.
This was basically all just to link to this website where you can generate Big Ten tournament scenarios to your heart's content by picking the winners of all of the remaining regular season games. If the favorite wins every game, Illinois stays the No. 8 seed. Enough losses by Michigan, Rutgers or Maryland (at least some combination) could get the Illini to the No. 6 seed. A top four seed and double bye isn't out of the picture, but it will require some of those other teams losing and Illinois winning out.
