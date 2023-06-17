Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois might have all 13 scholarships spoken for ahead of the 2023-24 season, but that apparently hasn't meant Brad Underwood and Co. are entirely done with the roster reload this offseason. Per 247Sports national scout and analyst Brandon Jenkins, the Illini are one of nearly a dozen schools that have reached out to four-star guard Chris Johnson.
Making said pursuit of Johnson more difficult for Illinois, Indiana, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington is the fact the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has not yet received a release from his National Letter of Intent from Kansas. Johnson decommitted from the Jayhawks on June 5.
"First, I need to thank Coach (Bill) Self and the entire Kansas Basketball program for their consistent support," Johnson wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Over the past several weeks, I've struggled internally with my initial decision and reached a point where I wasn't completely comfortable. I am very aware that the timing of this decision is difficult, both for myself and Kansas, but I strongly believe it's the right decision for all parties. I have asked Kansas to be released from my National Letter of Intent with the purpose of re-opening my recruitment."
Johnson, a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 ranked as high as No. 39 nationally by Rivals, needs that release from Kansas to be eligible to play elsewhere this coming season. The Jayhawks were active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding Towson guard Nicolas Timberlake and Texas guard Arterio Morris in addition to bringing back Dajuan Harris Jr. and adding incoming freshman guard Elmarko Jackson.
Johnson, a Missouri City, Texas, native played at Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his senior season and helped the reigning champion Eagles reach the GEICO Nationals quarterfinals where they were upset by Sunrise Christian Academy. Johnson averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists with a 43/24/69 shooting slash in three seasons at Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins before his transfer.