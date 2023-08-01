Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois took another step toward rounding out its 2024 recruiting class by winding up in the top eight for Jaiden Glover. Both Glover and fellow 2024 four-star guard Mikey Lewis have the Illini as a finalist.
Glover is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. The Patrick School (N.J.) standout is ranked as high as No. 39 in the class by On3 and is considered the No. 14 small forward by both On3 and Rivals. His top eight is Big East heavy and also includes Seton Hall, Creighton, Villanova, Providence, St. John's, Ohio State and St. Joseph's.
Glover, who checks in at 6-6 and 190 pounds, averaged 17 points, six rebounds and four assists and shot 44 percent from three-point range in July for Riverside Hawks on the Under Armour Association circuit. He also played for NY Jayhawks on the adidas 3SSB circuit and was top 10 in offensive efficiency, averaging 16.9 points and scoring 1.04 points per possession.