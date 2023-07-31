Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
With commitments from Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys, Illinois' focus in the Class of 2024 shifts to backcourt options. Included in that group is consensus four-star recruit Mikey Lewis, who has the Illini in his top six and is scheduled for an official visit to Champaign Sept. 16.
Lewis' stock rose significantly this spring and summer playing for Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard, who is ranked as high as No. 45 in the Class of 2024 by Rivals, was one of the top scorers on the circuit. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the regular season and put up even better numbers during the Peach Invitational Tournament at 23.7 points, 5.8 rebound and 2.7 assists per game.
Lewis was fairly efficient, too, during the EYBL season. He shot 43 percent overall, 38 percent from three-point range and 86 percent at the free throw line during the regular season and had a 43/35/72 shooting slash in the PIT.
Lewis played last season at Accelerated Prep in Denver. He was named to the Grind Session All-Star game for a second straight year after leading the team in scoring (21.2 ppg), steals (3.4 spg) and assists (3.3 apg) in 15 Grind Session games. Lewis was in the top five in the league in total points, total steals, total field goals and free throw percentage (83.6 percent), and he scored a league-high 42 points in an early January game against Orangeville Prep out of Canada.
An Oakland, Calif., native, Lewis will return "home" for his senior season to play at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. That's the same national powerhouse that played host to the end of current Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins' high school career.