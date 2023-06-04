Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Dillon Battie was one of the top players on the adidas 3SSB 16U circuit last spring and summer. It just didn’t generate much on the recruiting front for the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward heading into his junior year of high school. A successful season at Lancaster (Texas) and another run with Team Trae Young this spring, though, has yielded a high-major push.
Illinois is the latest offer for Battie, who is also being recruited by Sam Houston State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Colorado State, Virginia Tech, SMU and Washington. Battie is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3 and is considered the No. 12 prospect in Texas and No. 38 power forward nationally in the Class of 2024 per 247Sports.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois @IlliniMBB 🧡 pic.twitter.com/p6ZGy3Y6vW— Dillon Battie🧪👨🏾🔬 (@BattieDillon) June 2, 2023
Battie helped Lancaster post a 25-8 record this past season. The Tigers were 11-1 in district play and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A University Interscholastic League state tournament. Lancaster ultimately bowed out to eventual champs Dallas Kimball.
Illinois already has a frontcourt piece secured in the 2024 class with what’s now a long-term commitment from now Thornton forward Morez Johnson Jr. Battie is the only recent target among the remaining frontcourt prospects with Illini offers.