Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Jason Jakstys has been on Illinois’ recruiting radar for roughly six months. The Yorkville product took an unofficial visit to Champaign in early January and watched the Illini knock off Wisconsin 79-69. A 20-point game for 6-foot-10 Coleman Hawkins, including a 6 of 9 showing from three-point range, might have been the best possible recruiting pitch for the 6-10 Jakstys, who has a developing long-distance game.
An offer from Illinois took time, though. Jakstys landed his first offer in mid-February from Illinois State before Indiana State, Pennsylvania, St. Thomas, Lehigh, Loyola (Md.), Eastern Illinois, Boston and Yale got involved.
The Illini offered last week. The result of Jakstys’ efforts this spring with Breakaway Basketball on the Under Armour Association Rise circuit and this month playing with Yorkville during shootout season.
“Getting a high offer like that means a lot,” Jakstys told the Aurora Beacon-News’ Rick Armstrong. “To get an offer from Illinois, my home state school, is really cool because I grew up watching Illinois basketball. It’s neat to have that opportunity.”
Jakstys is ranked as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. They have him as the No. 238 prospect nationally, the No. 49-ranked power forward and the No. 6 recruit in his class in the state. Ranked ahead of Jakstys in Illinois are now Thornton big man and future Illini Morez Johnson Jr., St. Laurence’s Iowa State-bound guard Nojus Indrusaitis, Peoria Notre Dame forward and future Iowa big Cooper Koch and the uncommitted Kenwood duo of Chris Riddle and Jaden Smith.
Jakstys helped Yorkville post a 26-6 record in 2022-23. The 6-10, 185-pound forward averaged 11.5 points and eight rebounds, and the Foxes reached the Class 4A Pekin Regional finals before losing in the title game to Normal.