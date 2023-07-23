Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois still has just a single commitment in the Class of 2024 with Thornton's Morez Johnson Jr. a long-term member of the class. There also hasn't been much movement toward expanding the class. One-time clear cut targets have either committed elsewhere or fallen down the priority list. A few new names — Mikey Lewis, Larry Johnson III, Jared Harris, Jackson McAndrew, Chase McCarty, Dillon Battie and Jason Jakstys — have also been added to the recruiting board.
Joining the latter group with a new offer is Josiah Moseley. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward had a breakthrough summer and added other offers from Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, SMU and USC in addition to the new Illini interest. His other offers include Saint Louis, East Carolina, Sam Houston State, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Tula, Louisiana Tech and Colorado State.
Moseley is only ranked by 247Sports. The Round Rock, Texas, native is considered a three-star recruit, the No. 14 player in his home state and the No. 45 power forward in the Class of 2024.
Moseley's breakthrough summer followed a solid junior season at Stony Point (Texas). He helped the Tigers go 32-2 with a perfect 14-0 record in Class 6A Region IV District 25 play. They reached the regional semifinals — ostensibly the Sweet 16 — of the Class 6A UIL Texas Boys' State Basketball Championships before falling to Brennan High School out of San Antonio.
Moseley finished his junior season averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 65 percent from the field overall. He put up 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Stony Point.