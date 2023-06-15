Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The current influx of high major offers for Class of 2024 prospect Larry Johnson is likely a direct result of how the 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard performed at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas earlier this month. Johnson shot better than 60 percent from the field in the star-studded event and averaged 22.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals.
Teams certainly took notice. Cincinnati was the first of Johnson’s June offers, and Missouri, Creighton, Penn State and Illinois followed. The Savannah, Ga., native also has offers from Samford, UCF, Virginia Tech, High Point, Dayton, St. John’s and California.
Blessed to receive an offer from university of Illinois 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IqdnE0sbeN— LARRYLARRY (@Larrygetbuckets) June 13, 2023
The Pangos All-American Camp isn’t the only place Johnson has shined in the last few months. He also helped Team Thad go 14-3 on the Nike EYBL circuit and put up 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game playing in a backcourt with Class of 2025 five-star guard Jasper Johnson, Class of 2024 Auburn commit and four-star guard Labaron Philon and Class of 2024 four-star wing (and Illini target) Rakease Passmore.
Larry Johnson’s EYBL production was higher early in the spring. He put up 21 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds in his season debut and averaged 13 points in the first session.
Johnson, who is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and the No. 86 overall prospect by the former, will play his senior season at Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif. He played the 2022-23 season at Huntington Prep (W.Va.) after playing at Beach (Ga.) in his hometown of Savannah in 2021-22. Johnson averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals that year as a sophomore.