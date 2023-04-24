Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The first evaluation period of the spring recruiting calendar yielded a new offer from Illinois in the Class of 2024 to Oakland, Calif, native Mikey Lewis. Hard not to offer the scoring leader from the first Nike EYBL session. Lewis put up 25 points, five rebounds and three assists per game, shot 50 percent overall and knocked down 54 percent of his three-pointers in Atlanta this past weekend.
Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard, doesn't have many other power conference offers. At least not yet, with only California and Washington State offering at that level. San Diego State (basically a power conference program), Montana, San Francisco, San Jose State, Sacramento State, UC San Diego and Wyoming are also involved.
Lewis had a strong junior season at Accelerated Prep in Denver, Colo., his second with the team. He was named to the Grind Session All-Star game for a second straight year after leading the team in scoring (21.2 ppg), steals (3.4 spg) and assists (3.3 apg) in 15 Grind Session games. Lewis was in the top five in the league in total points, total steals, total field goals and free throw percentage (83.6 percent), and he scored a league-high 42 points in an early January game against Orangeville Prep out of Canada.
Lewis is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3 and as a four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN. Rivals has him ranked as high as the No. 69 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, and 247Sports has him as the No. 23 point guard in his class.