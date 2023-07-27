Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Don't expect Illinois to add any more frontcourt players in the Class of 2024 after adding a Sunday commitment from Yorkville forward Jason Jakstys to go with the long-term commitment from Thornton forward Morez Johnson Jr. Those two on board means the attention turns to the backcourt.
The latest target? Harvard Westlake (Calif.) guard Trent Perry, who is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. The Los Angeles native is ranked as high as the No. 39 overall recruit in the class by On3 and is considered a top eight point guard in the nation among 2024 prospects.
Illinois isn't Perry's only suitor. Not even the only new suitor. 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard has also received Georgia Tech, Louisville and TCU offers this month. Oregon, New Mexico, Virginia, Notre Dame, UCLA, Santa Clara, USC, Vanderbilt, California, Oklahoma, Stanford, Portland State, Loyola Marymount, Hawaii, Rice and Long Beach State have also offered.
Perry helped lead Harvard Westlake to a 33-2 record this past season. The Wolverines went undefeated in Mission League action — where Perry was the MVP — and won the CIF Open Division state championship. Also on the team was recent Illinois target and 2025 wing Nikolas Khamenia.
The Mission League MVP honor wasn't the only one for Perry after his standout junior season. He was also an all-area selection by both the Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Daily News and wound up a MaxPreps Third Team All-American. Perry finished the season averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Perry played for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the regular season and shot 40 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range. During Peach Jam action earlier this month, he put up 13 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game but wasn't quite as efficient with a 45/25/94 shooting slash.