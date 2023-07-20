Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Class of 2025 center Daniel Jacobsen has experienced a high major bump in his recruitment in the last week with new offers from Xavier, Minnesota and Illinois. It's doubled his total number of offers, with New Mexico State, Tulsa and New Mexico also involved and likely more to follow for the three-star prospect.
Jacobsen's rise in recruitment level followed his spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with JL3. The 7-foot-1, 220-pound center averaged 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 47 percent from the field. He bumped that up to 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game with a 51/42/75 shooting slash at Peach Jam earlier this month.
Jacobsen started his high school career at La Cueva (N.M.) where he averaged 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore. The Albuquerque, N.M., native transferred to Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C., for the 2022-23 season and will play at Brewster Academy (N.H.) this coming season after reclassifying back to the 2025 class.