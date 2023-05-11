Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Eric Reibe didn't get his first scholarship offers until a month ago when Virginia Tech, Charleston and George Washington all got involved in his recruitment. The interest in the 7-foot center has picked up considerably since and all at that high major level. His latest offers include Maryland, Purdue, Georgetown, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.
After a great call, I am blessed and honored to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Illinois #Illini #HTTO #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/TzJsTCr8za— Eric Reibe (@eric_reibe) May 8, 2023
Reibe, a Class of 2025 prospect, played the 2022-23 season at the Bullis School (Md.) and helped the Bulldogs post a 26-5 record. The German native has plenty of other experience, however, on the international level. He averaged 15.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists at the adidas Next Generation tournament qualifier in January in Munich. That included 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in a win against Milan.
Reibe has also represented Germany on the international stage at the FIBA U16 European Championship in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. The German team won the B Division — beating Finland in the title game — and Reibe averaged 11.3 points and a team-high seven rebounds.