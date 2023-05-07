College/Prep Sports Reporter

Nikola Bundalo
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Nikola Bundalo went way under the radar during his sophomore season at Uniontown (Ohio) Green. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward had just a single offer during the 2022-23 season — an October start to his recruitment by Kent State. It’s been nothing but high majors this spring. Xavier and Seton Hall were first out of the Big East. Then a run of Big Ten programs with offers. Rutgers. Ohio State. Iowa. And now Illinois.

“He's a highly skilled big man with great size, is a plus-athlete, possesses a high IQ and a smooth left-handed jumper from three,” 247Sports’ Travis Branham wrote. “Bundalo has an inside-out game, comfortable with bodying players on the low-block and scoring over either shoulder and also comfortable stepping out and putting the ball on the deck and shooting with range from three.”

Bundalo plays for Wildcat Select on the adidas 3SSB circuit. Current Illinois guard — and fellow Ohio native — Sencire Harris also played for Wildcat Select.

