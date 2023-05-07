Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Nikola Bundalo went way under the radar during his sophomore season at Uniontown (Ohio) Green. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward had just a single offer during the 2022-23 season — an October start to his recruitment by Kent State. It’s been nothing but high majors this spring. Xavier and Seton Hall were first out of the Big East. Then a run of Big Ten programs with offers. Rutgers. Ohio State. Iowa. And now Illinois.
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois special thanks to the coaching staff and head coach Underwood #illinoisbasketball pic.twitter.com/JCiqz1FyoX— Nikola Bundalo (@NikolaBundalo6) May 4, 2023
Some clips of 6’9 2025 PF Niko Bundalo (7’0 wingspan) from this past weekend‼️📈— Tom Droney (@tdroney_wildcat) May 2, 2023
- Runs like a 🦌
- Great hands, finishes left shoulder or right shoulder in the post
- Grabs boards and initiates the break
- Shoots the three off catch + bounce
- Plus athlete@wildcatselect pic.twitter.com/LcbHt51IzB
“He's a highly skilled big man with great size, is a plus-athlete, possesses a high IQ and a smooth left-handed jumper from three,” 247Sports’ Travis Branham wrote. “Bundalo has an inside-out game, comfortable with bodying players on the low-block and scoring over either shoulder and also comfortable stepping out and putting the ball on the deck and shooting with range from three.”
Bundalo plays for Wildcat Select on the adidas 3SSB circuit. Current Illinois guard — and fellow Ohio native — Sencire Harris also played for Wildcat Select.