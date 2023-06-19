Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois reached out to multiple Class of 2025 prospects Thursday on the first day possible. As soon as possible, too, with some very early morning (or very late night depending on how you view it) phone calls. Some were already on the Illini recruiting board with offers. Others were new names to know, but they mostly just got a phone call.
Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins got the phone call and an offer. It was part of a busy day for the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward, who also added offers from Appalachian State, LSU, High Point, South Carolina and Iowa.
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois!!!! pic.twitter.com/ngcdtE70fB— Zymicah Wilkins (@zymicah_wilkins) June 15, 2023
Wilkins was one of the most productive sophomores in the country in 2022-23. Enough so that he earned honorable mention Maxpreps All-American honors after putting up 28 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for R-S Central High School in Rutherfordton, N.C. The Hilltoppers finished the year 18-10.
Wilkins played varsity as a freshman at R-S Central and averaged 15.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 2021-22. He won't be back with the Hilltoppers next season, though, after announcing earlier this month that he's transferring to the Christ School in Arden, N.C.
Wilkins played this spring for Team United on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit along with fellow 2025 Illinois target Sadiq White. Wilkins had averages of 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 12 games and shot 49 percent from the field. White also put up 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.