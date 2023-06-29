Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Chuck Love III had a breakout sophomore season at Lincoln Southwest (Neb.) in 2022-23. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard nearly tripled his scoring from his freshman year to become the Silver Hawks’ scoring leader and wrapped up his second season averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists as a 46/38/75 shooter.
The recruiting interest in Love didn’t experience the same kind of jump. The unranked Class of 2025 prospect has received plenty of interest since college coaches could begin reaching out directly starting June 15, but only Illinois and Washington have offered this month. His handful of offers also includes Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Missouri and Kansas City.
Love comes from a basketball family. His dad, Chuck Love Jr., spent six seasons as associate head coach for the Nebraska’ women’s team and also worked for Cornhuskers’ coach Amy Williams at South Dakota. The elder Love left the ‘Huskers after the 2021-22 season.
Love III played for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit this spring. In 13 games he averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shot 46 percent overall, made 36 percent of his three-pointers and was a 62 percent free throw shooter.