Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois’ streak of offers in the Class of 2025 continues with one to Oak Ridge (Fla.) guard Jalen Reece. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Reece is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which has the Orlando native the No. 8 point guard in the class, No. 8 player in the state of Florida and No. 70 overall recruit. He has other offers from SMU, UCF, New Mexico State, Cincinnati, South Florida, Ohio, South Alabama, Florida Atlantic, Missouri and Virginia Tech.
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Illinois!!! @fl_rebels pic.twitter.com/xHmMLIAcTc— Jalen Reece (@jalen_reece) May 4, 2023
Reece was one of five double-digit scorers for Oak Ridge in 2022-23. The Pioneers went 19-10 on the season and reached the Class 7A state semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Winter Haven. Reece averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 56 percent from the field overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line.
Reece is playing this spring for the Florida Rebels on the E16 Nike EYBL circuit. Reece is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds so far this spring while shooting 60 percent overall and 59 percent from three-point range — on 27 of 46 shooting no less.
Also playing for the Florida Rebels is Chicago native and fellow 2025 Illini target Bryce Heard, who left the state ahead of last season to transfer to IMG Academy (Fla.). Additional transfers from Illinois targets Melvin Bell (St. Rita to La Lumiere) and Jeremiah Fears (Joliet West to Sunrise Christian Academy) means three of the top players in the state in the class won’t play in Illinois in 2023-24.