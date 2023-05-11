Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony comes from a basketball family. His dad is kind of famous. Maybe you've heard of him. Goes by Carmelo. Won an NCAA championship at Syracuse, was a 10-time NBA All-Star and won three Olympic gold medals.
The younger Anthony is ranked as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. He checks in as the No. 60 overall prospect per On3 and the No. 62 recruit in his class per 247Sports. A recent Illinois offer makes for nearly a dozen with Bryant, George Mason, Memphis, Manhattan, Syracuse, Providence, UMass, Seton Hall, Tennessee and Indiana also involved.
Blessed to Receive an offer from the University Of Illinois #AGTG pic.twitter.com/UBncNReLjn— Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) May 9, 2023
The 6-foot-4, 165-pound Anthony started his high school career at traditional power Christ The King (N.Y.) before transferring to new national power Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) during the 2022-23 season. He plays for Team Melo — obviously — on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit and averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the first two sessions while shooting 45.1 percent overall and 34.8 percent from three-point range.