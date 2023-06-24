Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The recruiting interest in Class of 2025 guard Nate Ament picked up considerably last week. Coaches could finally reach out to the rising junior class, and Ament was pretty popular. Those contacts also generated multiple Big Ten offers, with Illinois, Iowa and Penn State getting more involved in his recruitment.
That’s just a part of Ament’s offer list, though. The 6-foot-8, 170-pound guard really saw his recruitment take off in the spring. While NJIT and Bryant offered last fall, Charleston, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Saint Joseph’s, Maryland, Old Dominion and VCU all got on board in the last few months.
Ament, who plays at Highland (Va.), is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 46 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by On3. Ament’s dad, Albert, played collegiately at Division II Wayne State and is in the Warriors’ Hall of Fame.