Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
IMG Academy (Fla.) is one of those prep powerhouses that draws in top athletic talent. More so football players, but a number of notable basketball players, too, like UNC big man Armando Bacot and former Kansas State star Michael Beasley. Closer to home, now former Bloomington Central Catholic guard and Notre Dame commit Cole Certa left the Saints for IMG this offseason.
But some players leave IMG. Like Class of 2025 wing Jamier Jones. The five-star prospect is heading 2 hours northeast to Oak Ridge High School in Orlando for the 2023-24 season. Jones' success with the Pioneers is worth tracking now that he holds an Illinois offer. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing will team up with fellow Illini targets Tyler Johnson and Jalen Reece at Oak Ridge.
Illinois is far from the lone high major program involved in Jones' recruitment. He holds other offers from Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Providence, Texas A&M, Missouri, South Florida, Texas, Ole Miss and Indiana. While he's not a consensus five-star recruit, ESPN and Rivals rank him at that level. He's a four-star prospect per On3 and 247Sports, but a consensus top 30 player in his class.
After inconsistent playing time last season for an experienced IMG team, Jones played for Florida Rebels on the Nike circuit at the E16 level with Reece and another Illinois target Bryce Heard. Jones averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists during the regular season and put up eight points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game at Peach Jam.