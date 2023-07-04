Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Nikolas Khamenia had his star turn down the stretch run of a championship season for Harvard-Westlake (Calif.). The Wolverines finished the 2022-23 season with a 33-2 record, went undefeated in Mission League action against star-studded teams like Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon and won the CIF Open Division state championship.
Harvard-Westlake might have leaned on upperclassmen like St. John's-bound senior Brady Dunlap, senior Princeton commit Jacob Huggins and four-star junior guard Trent Perry throughout the season, but it was Khamenia that took over late in the Wolverines' state title run. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing is a high-level prospect himself — nearly a consensus four-star ranked as high as No. 62 in the Class of 2025 — but the major scholarship offers didn't roll in until after his sophomore season concluded.
Stanford, Southern Utah and Nebraska all offered last summer or fall. Aftering helping Harvard-Westlake win its first state championship since consecutive Division III titles in 1996 and 1997 behind twin stars Jason and Jarron Collins, Khamenia has added offers from Illinois, Minnesota, UNLV, Iowa, California, Kansas, Gonzaga and UCLA.
Khamenia got Harvard-Westlake to the CIF Open Division championship game by dropping 20 points in an 80-61 victory against Corona Centennial, which hadn't lost to a team from the state of California since May 28, 2021. He added 16 points in the championship game and delivered at the other end of the court, too. Khamenia drew the defensive assignment on Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou and held him to 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting — well below the Class of 2025 five-star wing's 27.8 ppg season average.