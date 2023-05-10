Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois has offered 15 high school players in the last month-plus. Ten of them have been Class of 2025 prospects, including Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) standout Shon Abaev. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing, who attends the same school as former Illini guard RJ Melendez, has other offers from Florida Gulf Coast, SMU, NJIT and LSU.
The high major offers from the Illini and Tigers are the most recent. Abaev is currently only ranked by On3, which has him as a four-star recruit at No. 49 overall.
Shon Abaev receives an offer from the University of Illinois. The 2025 G is just scratching the surface on what he will become. Keep Working, Stay Hungry.@IlliniMBB @shon_abaev @ebosshoops @PaulBiancardi @UANextBHoops @SLAM_HS @TheCircuit @CalvaryChristi3 @VerbalCommits pic.twitter.com/9KOfQa7yJU— SOH Elite (@soh_elite) May 7, 2023
Abaev was the third-leading scorer at Calvary Christian in 2022-23 behind Memphis-bound guard Carl Cherenfant and future UMass guard Jaylen Curry. Abaev averaged 12 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the 22 games reported. He shot 41 percent overall for the Eagles and made 38 percent of his three-pointers and 70 percent of his free throws.
Last season was Abaev's first at Calvary Christian. He played his freshman year at Miami Country Day where he was the Spartans' leading scorer. Abaev put up 21 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for Country Day and shot 48 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 75 percent at the free throw line.
Abaev is playing for SOH Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit this spring and up a level with the U17 team. Through two April sessions he has averages of 19 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals. He's shooting 48 percent overall, 47 percent from three-point range and 75 percent at the free throw line.