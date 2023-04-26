Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's that time of year again with spring evaluation periods yielding new offers. The latest for Illinois is Class of 2025 prospect Jasir Rencher, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward out of Archbishop Riordan (Calif.). Rencher received his offer Monday, and assistant coach Chester Frazier is the lead recruiter.
Extremely blessed to say i received an offer from the University of Illinois. Thank you to coach Frazier and the staff for believing in me and my talents. #gofightingillini🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/bgSYD9Oz5b— jasir rencher 💕 (@JasirRencher) April 24, 2023
Rencher had a breakout sophomore season for Archbishop Riordan, which is located near the Westwood Park neighborhood about 7 miles southwest of downtown San Francisco. The Crusaders finished the season 23-7 and went 12-2 to win the West Catholic Athletic League. Riordan was a WCAL First Team selection and was pivotal in Archbishop Riordan's run to the 2023 CIF State boys' basketball championships semifinals.
Rencher is currently unranked in the Class of 2025. He holds other offers from Texas A&M, San Francisco, San Diego, Mississippi State, Loyola Marymount, Washington State and UC Riverside.
Rencher is playing this spring for Team Lillard (Calif.) on the 16U adidas 3SSB circuit. Team Lillard went 3-1 this past weekend in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rencher had 12 points and four rebounds and knocked down 2 of 3 three-pointers in a 62-51 win against Garner Road (N.C.) in the only game final statistics were provided.
Illinois has offer 18 prospects in the Class of 2025 with the addition of Rencher. Other notable recruits include in-state guards Melvin Bell (St. Rita), Jeremiah Fears (Joliet West), Phoenix Gill (St. Ignatius) and Antonio Munoz (Whitney Young). The Illini have also targeted high profile prospects like Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio) guard Darryn Peterson and St. Mary's Preparatory (Mich.) guard Trey McKenney.