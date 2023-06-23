Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Looks like the Illinois coaching staff will be keeping an eye on Windermere Preparatory Academy (Fla.) the next few years. At least as long as Brandon Bass Jr. and Sinan Huan are on the Lakers’ roster. The Illini have offered both Class of 2026 prospects after their strong freshmen seasons.
While Bass was the leading scorer for Windermere Prep in its 24-8 finish and run to the FHSAA Class 3A state championship game — a loss to Riviera Prep — Huan was more the defensive stopper. The 7-foot center blocked 4.7 shots per game and also averaged 6.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Huan’s recruitment is just getting started, but the jumping off point has been at the high major level. The Chinese national boasts other offers from Mississippi State, Florida and Alabama. Illinois’ other frontcourt targets in the Class of 2026 include Lutheran East (Ohio) forward T.J. Crumble, C.E. Jordan (N.C.) forward Rivers Knight, Miami Norland (Fla.) center Marcis Ponder and North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) forward Toni Bryant.