Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' Class of 2026 recruiting board is only just taking shape. It's a short list of targeted prospects so far. Not that there isn't time to build a deeper recruiting base. These same prospects are only nearing the end of their freshman year of high school and won't hit college campuses until the 2026-27 season.
The latest 2026 target is Lutheran East (Ohio) freshman TJ Crumble. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound small forward holds other offers from Ohio, Kent State, Missouri, Jackson State, Ole Miss, LSU, Virginia Tech, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech and Ohio State. Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier is the lead recruiter for the Moreland Hills, Ohio, native.
Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Illinois @IlliniMBB 💯🙏🏻. A special thanks to @coachunderwood, @coachfrazierill and the rest of the staff! @coachjonesLe @sammybball87 @glhoward109 @a_mitchell5 @prephoopsoh @verbalcommits @AllOhioSumner pic.twitter.com/D4Dt3tBHFX— T.J. Crumble (@_TJCrumble2026) May 14, 2023
Crumble played a significant role in Lutheran East's second OHSAA Division III state championship in three years. Crumble had 23 points and eight rebounds in a 65-44 semifinal win against Harvest Prep and added 12 points in the title game — a 67-61 victory — against Ottawa-Glanford. The Falcons finished their championship season with a 22-5.
Crumble plays for All Ohio on the Nike EYBL circuit on the E15 team. In 10 games, he's averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He's shooting 60.5 percent overall, 70 percent from three-point range (seven makes in 10 attempts) and 63.9 percent at the free throw line.