Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Toni Bryant has pulled in a wide-ranging collection of scholarship offers this spring. The 6-foot-9, 180-pound forward added offers from Illinois and UNLV this past weekend to go with offers from Florida State, NJIT, Cal State Bakersfield and UCF. An eclectic mix so far for the Class of 2026 prospect.
Class of 2026 Toni Bryant has pick up offer from Illinois this morning @IlliniMBB @CoachFrazierILL @PaulBiancardi @CREI_Adam pic.twitter.com/9T2YDF5WKC— North Tampa Christian hoops (@NTChoops) June 3, 2023
A breakout freshman season at North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) hasn’t hurt Bryant’s early prospects. He’s getting more eyes on his game playing with Atlanta Xpress on the Under Armour Association circuit, but his production during his freshman season had to have opened some eyes. Bryant was the second-leading scorer for the Titans — barely — and averaged nearly a triple-double for the 24-3 team at 19.3 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocks per game.
The offer to Bryant is one of six for Illinois in the Class of 2026. Other players in the class on the Illini’s radar are Bishop O’Connell (Va.) guard Adam Oumiddoch, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) guard Chidi Nwigwe, Lutheran East (Ohio) forward T.J. Crumble, Newport (Ky.) guard Taylen Kinney, C.E. Jordan (N.C.) forward Rivers Knight and Miami Norland (Fla.) center Marcis Ponder.