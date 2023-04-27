Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has only dipped its toes into recruiting the Class of 2026. As in players who just completed their freshman year of high school and won't be on college campuses until the 2026-27 season. A Tuesday offer to Durham (N.C.) Jordan forward Rivers Knight is just the third in the class for the Illini. It was the first for the 6-foot-9 Knight.
2026 6’9 Rivers Knight received his first division 1 offer from the University of Illinois. I’m am beyond proud of you, big fella @riversknight07 So deserving!! Hard work pays off! pic.twitter.com/H9cHTTpyLt— Coach Derek Ross (@Coach_Ross_1) April 25, 2023
Knight played in 27 games for Jordan in the 2022-23 season and helped the Falcons finish 21-10 and unbeaten in league play. Jordan reached the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4A state tournament before losing to eventual state runners-up Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond. Knight averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the season while shooting 40 percent overall, 33 percent from three-point range and 69 percent from the free throw line.
Knight is playing this spring on the Nike EYBL E15 circuit for Team United. Knight put up 10.8 points, five rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game with a 42/35/75 shooting slash in the first session of EYBL action this past weekend in Atlanta. His best game individual performance came in a loss to NJ Scholars where he had 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Illinois' other offers in the Class of 2026 happened last year. The Illini got involved with the recruitment of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) guard Chidi Nwigwe last July and offered Bishop O'Connell (Va.) guard Adam Oumiddoch last October. Both Nwigwe and Oumiddoch were tabbed as five-star recruits in the recent ESPN rankings at Nos. 15 and 19, respectively.