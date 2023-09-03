Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Turns out DeZhon Hall's weekend trip to Champaign was simply pretence for an Illinois offer. The Illini, with Chester Frazier leading the way (of course), took the next step in Hall's recruitment with an offer during his unofficial visit Saturday. The Class of 2026 point guard now holds offers from Illinois and IUPUI.
Hall transferred to Pike (Ind.) from Tindley (Ind.) for the 2023-24 season, swapping Indianapolis-based schools. The 6-3 point guard averaged 17.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18 games as a freshman for the Tigers with a 45/28/63 shooting slash. Tindley went 13-18 last season. Hall played for Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike E15 circuit and averaged 9.5 points and 1.3 assists in four games at Peach Jam in July.
Hall is the fifth point guard in the Class of 2026 with an Illinois offer. The Illini are also targeting Garfield Heights (Ohio) guard Marcus Johnson, Newport (Ky.) guard Taylen Kinney, Hopkins (Minn.) guard Jayden Moore, Saline (Mich.) guard Jonathan Sanderson and Benet Academy guard Gabe Sularski.