Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Gabe Sularski watched from afar last season as Benet Academy racked up 35 wins and reached the championship game of the Class 4A state tournament before losing to Moline and its pair of Iowa-bound standouts Brock Harding and Owen Freeman. The Redwings’ freshman wasn’t on varsity. Not on a team loaded with seniors where only two juniors could break into what was mostly a seven-man rotation.
Sularski will get his opportunity this coming season. And the way he played for Meanstreets this past spring and summer — and what he did in June with Benet — has the 6-foot-6 point guard looking like a potential breakout candidate in the state in the Class of 2026. Sularski averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the Nike E15 regular season and shot 43 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 71 percent at the free throw line.
The cumulative effect was enough for Sularski to land his first scholarship offer from Illinois. It puts him in a growing group of 2026 prospects with an Illini offer. Here’s the other high school sophomores on Illinois’ board:
- Taylen Kinney, 6-0, PG, Newport (Ky.)
- Jonathan Sanderson, 6-2, PG, Saline (Mich.)
- Marcus Johnson, 6-1, PG, Garfield Heights (Ohio)
- Jayden Moore, 5-10, PG, Hopkins (Minn.)
- Adam Oumiddoch, 6-5, SG, Overtime Elite
- Chidi Nwigwe, 6-6, SG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
- Brandon Bass Jr., 6-4, SG, Windermere Prep (Fla.)
- Qayden Samuels, 6-4, SG, Bishop McNamara (Md.)
- Prince-Alexander Moody, 6-5, SG, Bishop McNamara (Md.)
- JaShawn Andrews, 6-4, SG, Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
- Alexander Constanza, 6-8, SF, Westminster Academy (Fla.)
- Brannon Martinsen, 6-7, SF, Mater Dei (Calif.)
- Rivers Knight, 6-8, PF, Combine Academy (N.C.)
- T.J. Crumble, 6-8, PF, Lutheran East (Ohio)
- Toni Bryant, 6-9, PF, North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.)
- Marcis Ponder, 7-0, C, Overtime Elite
- Sinan Huan, 7-0, C, Windermere Prep (Fla.)