JaShawn "JJ" Andrews has already checked a pivotal box when it comes to players Illinois is recruiting. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard can already stake a claim as a "winner." Andrews was integral in leading Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) to a 27-7 record and an AHSAA Class 4A state title this past season. Averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocks, Andrews even earned MaxPreps Third Team Freshman All-American honors.
Illinois joined a small group of teams actively recruiting the Class of 2026 prospect when it offered Monday (along with his Brad Beal Elite teammate Jaylan Mitchell). Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Missouri and Ole Miss all offered last summer before he started his freshman year, and Arkansas offered in May.
What Andrews did playing for Brad Beal Elite this spring and summer should generate plenty more interest. He led his E15 team in scoring during the Nike EYBL "regular season" at 15.7 points per game and also averaged five rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Andrews shot 58 percent overall, 42 percent from three-point range (on 48 attempts) and 65 percent from the free throw line in those 13 games in April and May.
Andrews was just as productive last week at Peach Jam even though Mitchell usurped his role — by a single point — as Brad Beal Elite's leading scorer. He still put up 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game as a 50/27/61 shooter.