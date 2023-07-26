Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Jayden Moore went viral in 2021 when a video of him in a game two years earlier took the internet by storm. Mostly because Kevin Durant weighed in. That the NBA All-Star did so by dumping on a middle school basketball player was wild. Moore, who was 13 years old at the time, took the high road and came off looking like the bigger person.
Moore garnered more attention this past season as a freshman at Hopkins (Minn.). The 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard helped the Royals go 18-9 and reach what was essentially the Sweet 16 of the Class AAAA MSHSL boys' basketball state championship. Moore averaged 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists and wound up a MaxPreps First Team Freshman All-American.
The recruitment of the Class of 2026 prospect is at its beginning stage. Moore, who played up for JSizzles 17U on the adidas 3SSB circuit this spring and summer, holds three offers. Illinois got in the mix this month after Baylor offered in January and West Virginia offered last June.