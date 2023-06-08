Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' latest offer in the Class of 2026 has the Illini trying to pry a prospect out of Big Ten rival Michigan's backyard. Literally. Soon-to-be sophomore guard Jonathan Sanderson, who got his Illinois offer Wednesday, had a breakout debut season at Saline (Mich.) — just 6 1/2 miles from the Michigan campus.
I am Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Illinois! pic.twitter.com/qPj2WDajbG— Jonathan Sanderson (@jonathan_sand10) June 7, 2023
That isn't Sanderson's only tie to the Wolverines. There's also the fact his dad, Jon, is the strength and conditioning coach for the Wolverines' men's basketball and men's and women's golf teams. The elder Sanderson played two seasons at Ohio State and two at Ohio and was a starter for the Buckeyes' Final Four team in 1999.
The younger Sanderson was the only freshman to earn Division I All-State honors in Michigan this past season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 19.3 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 46 percent from three-point range and 91 percent at the free throw line. The Hornets finished the season 16-7.
Sanderson has other offers from Iowa, Marshall, Ohio and Duquesne. Illinois' other offers in the Class of 2026 include Bishop O’Connell (Va.) guard Adam Oumiddoch, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) guard Chidi Nwigwe, Lutheran East (Ohio) forward T.J. Crumble, Newport (Ky.) guard Taylen Kinney, C.E. Jordan (N.C.) forward Rivers Knight, Miami Norland (Fla.) center Marcis Ponder and North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) forward Toni Bryant.