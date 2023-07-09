Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois' entry into 2026 recruiting has come with offers to some of the top-ranked talent in the class. The latest offer came earlier this week to Garfield Heights (Ohio) guard Marcus Johnson, who is ranked as a five-star and No. 11 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 by ESPN. The Illini have also offered No. 7 Westminster Academy (Fla.) wing Alex Constanza, No. 17 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) guard Chidi Nwigwe, No. 19 Lutheran East (Ohio) forward T.J. Crumble and No. 21 Bishop O'Connell (Va.) guard Adam Oumiddoch.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard, got his first offer from Youngstown State in August 2020 not long after he started his seventh grade year. Jackson State, Ohio, West Virginia and Cincinnati also offered before he reached high school. Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma all offered in the last nine months.
Johnson, who is the cousin of former Ohio State and now South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson, helped Garfield Heights go 22-4 last season and finish first in the Lake Erie League with a 13-1 conference record. The Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals of the OHSAA Division I state tournament before losing to St. John's Jesuit.
Johnson was named Lake Erie League Player of the Year and also earned Second Team MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. He led Garfield Heights in scoring at 20.4 points per game
The now sophomore guard kept up his production on the Nike EYBL E15 circuit. Johnson averaged 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Indy Heat during the regular season and put 15 points, three rebounds and two assists per game this past week at Peach Jam. He was a 48/47/73 shooter in 10 regular season games and had a 39/29/65 shooting slash at Peach Jam.