Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The state of North Carolina has become prime Illinois recruiting ground since Chester Frazier returned to Champaign as an assistant coach. At least when it comes to targeting potential recruits. The Illini, to date, haven't actually landed a player from the Tar Heel State.
The latest North Carolina native to earn and Illinois offer is Class of 2026 prospect Yohance Connor. The 6-foot-3 guard out of Winston-Salem, N.C., saw his recruitment start to pick up this summer and currently holds offers from VCU, Radford, Arizona State, Wake Forest, High Point and Central Michigan in addition to the Illini. Connor is currently only ranked by Rivals, which has him at No. 47 nationally in his class.
Connor is actually a reclass back into the 2026 class. Now going into his second season at 1 of 1 Prep Academy in Charlotte, N.C., Connor actually started his prep career at Winston-Salem Prep in 2021-22. He averaged 17.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals for the Phoenix as a freshman and then put up 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game again as a freshman last year at 1 of 1 Prep Academy.