Prince-Alexander Moody and Qayden Samuels both played a role in Bishop McNamara (Md.) going 27-9 last season and finishing third in the competitive Washington Catholic league behind Paul VI (Va.) and St. John’s (D.C.). Recent offers from Illinois means Brad Underwood and Co. aren’t opposed to the idea of the Class of 2026 duo teaming up in Champaign either.
Moody is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard out of Forestville, Md. The Illini offer was one of seven this month along with Rhode Island, Bryant, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Providence. Samuels is a 6-5 guard and holds other offers from Maryland and Providence.
Moody and Samuels continued their high level of play for McNamara through June in the Capital Hoops Summer League, which includes notable teams like DeMatha (Md.), The Bullis School (Md.), Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) and Archbishop Spalding (Md.). Moody averaged 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and Samuels put up 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Moody also shot 43 percent from three-point range.
The duo was just as productive in a pair of DMV Live events held at DeMatha in consecutive weekends this past month. Moody put up 17.4 points and five rebounds per game with a 44/37/85 shooting slash, and Samuels averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds asa 42/37/81 shooter.
Moody and Samuels also teamed up with Team Takeover this spring on the Nike EYBL E15 circuit. In 10 games in April and May, Moody averaged 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds as a 43 percent three-point shooter, and Samuels averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while making 40 percent of his three-pointers.