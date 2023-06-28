Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Alexander Constanza had no trouble fitting in during his freshman season at Westminster Academy (Fla.). The Lions posted a 21-8 record and reached the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 3A state tournament — losing to eventual champs Riviera Prep — and Constanza was an integral part of that run in a lineup filled with Division I talent.
Constanza is one of those future D-I players himself. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing picked up an Illinois offer last week as a continuation of what’s been primarily a high major recruitment the last year. Constanza also holds offers from Creighton, Washington, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Auburn, Jacksonville, Florida Gulf Coast, Alabama, St. John’s, Florida and Ole Miss.
Constanza was one of four double-digit scorers in the Westminster Academy lineup. The only major contributor who didn't hit double figures was fellow freshman guard Randy Livingston Jr. Class of 2025 four-star guard Alex Lloyd led the way at 18.5 points per game, unranked 2025 wing Dwayne Wimbley Jr. put up 16.1 ppg, future James Madison big man Jaylen Carey was third at 14.7 ppg and Constanza rounded it out at 14.1 ppg.
Constanza wasn’t just another capable scorer for the Lions. The currently unranked wing also averaged six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals and shot 49 percent overall, 35 percent from three-point range and 84 percent at the free throw line.