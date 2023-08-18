Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The interest in Gabe Weis is starting to pick up. The Class of 2026 wing's first offer came in late January from Bethel University, an NAIA school in McKenzie, Tenn. The Washington County (Ky.) standout's recruitment rose to the Division I level, with Ohio offering in May. Weis has added offers from LSU, Charleston, Lindenwood and now Illinois this month.
Weis helped Washington County go 23-10 last season as a true freshman. The Commanders finished first in District 19 play with a 10-1 record.
Illinois' 2026 recruiting board now stands at 20 offered prospects with the addition of the 6-foot-7, 180-pound Weis. The rest are as follows:
- JJ Andrews, 6-5, SG, Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
- Brandon Bass Jr., 6-3, SG, Windermere Prep (Fla.)
- Toni Bryant, 6-9, PF, North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.)
- Alexander Constanza, 6-8, SF, Westminster Academy (Fla.)
- TJ Crumble, 6-7, SF, Lutheran East (Ohio)
- Sinan Huan, 7-0, C, Windermere Prep (Fla.)
- Marcus Johnson, 6-1, PG, Garfield Heights (Ohio)
- Taylen Kinney, 6-0, PG, Newport (Ky.)
- Rivers Knight, 6-8, PF, Combine Academy (N.C.)
- Jacob Lanier, 6-5, SF, Maumelle (Ark.)
- Brannon Martinsen, 6-6, SF, Mater Dei (Calif.)
- Prince-Alexander Moody, 6-4, SG, Bishop McNamara (Md.)
- Jayden Moore, 5-10, PG, Hopkins (Minn.)
- Chidi Nwigwe, 6-6, SG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
- Adam Oumiddoch, 6-5, SG, Bishop O'Connell (Va.)
- Marcis Ponder, 7-0, C, Overtime Elite
- Qayden Samuels, 6-4, SG, Bishop McNamara (Md.)
- Jonathan Sanderson, 6-2, PG, Saline (Mich.)
- Gabe Sularski, 6-6, PG, Benet Academy