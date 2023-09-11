Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois added to its Class of 2027 recruiting board over the weekend with an offer to 6-foot-2 Bolingbook guard Davion Thompson. He's the third prospect in the class with an Illini offer, joining Evansville Reitz (Ind.) forward Jaylan Mitchell and Webster Groves (Mo.) guard Scottie Adkinson.
Thompson's Sunday offer from Illinois was followed by an offer from Washington. He has four total offers before starting his freshman season, with Eastern Illinois and Bryant getting involved in his recruitment during the summer.
Thompson will start his high school career at Bolingbrook after leading Bolingbrook Brooks to a 45-2 record the last two seasons, playing eighth grade hoops as both a seventh and eighth grader. Thompson averaged 18.7 points in three state games in 2022 to help the Bulldogs win a Class 4A championship and finish 18-1 on the season.
Bolingbrook Brooks was 27-0 heading into the Class 4A title game this past season, but lost 58-56 to fellow unbeaten Phoenix Coolidge in the title game. Thompson had games of 30, 35 and 48 points in the state tournament for an average of 37.7. His 48-point effort in the championship game included 16 made twos, two threes and 10 of 11 free throw shooting.