Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jaylan Mitchell is 14 years old. The Olney native, who moved to Evansville, Ind., last summer, won't play his first high school basketball game at Evansville Reitz until November. He'll do so with at four three (and likely many more) Division I scholarship offers.
Both Evansville and Southern Indiana offered the new hometown kid last fall when he was an eighth grader at Reitz feeder school Helfrich Park STEM Academy. Illinois became the 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing's first high major offer Monday, and Arizona State offered Tuesday. He's the first Class of 2027 recruit on the Illini's board.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois! Blessed 🙏🏾! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/RyG0SGoA6a— Jaylan Mitchell (@JaylanMitchell1) July 10, 2023
Mitchell played up this spring and summer for Brad Beal Elite's E15 team on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 "regular season" games while shooting 46 percent from the field overall, 40 percent from three-point range (on just more than four attempts per game) and 61 percent at the free throw line.
Mitchell was just as productive last week at Peach Jam. Brad Beal Elite went 3-2 in North Augusta, S.C., and Mitchell led the team in scoring. He put up 15.2 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Johnson wasn't as efficient at Peach Jam as during the bulk of the EYBL season — few players were — and he shot 38 percent overall, 32 percent from three-point range and 67 percent at the free throw line.