Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The former Illinois basketball coaching staff led by John Groce recruited a number of Canadian players. That included future NBA stars like Jamal Murray. Never landed any. Brad Underwood hasn't pursued Canadians quite as hard as Groce and Co., but there were several targets before landing Quincy Guerrier (in a re-re-recruitment no less).
The latest Canadian on Illinois’ radar? That would be Class of 2025 recruit Will Riley. The 6-foot-7, 175-pound wing is ranked as a four-star recruit by both Rivals (No. 25 nationally) and On3 (No. 65 nationally). The Kitchener, Ontario, native has other offers from Kansas State, NJIT, Washington, Oregon and Seton Hall.
Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the university of Illinois #illinois @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/gR1iLdJbDh— Will Riley (@WillRiley_7) May 1, 2023
Riley currently plays at the Phelps School in Malvern, Pa. He also suits up for UPlay on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit. He’s averaging 22.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists through two session in April. He’s also shooting 60 percent from the field, 42 percent from three-point range and 87 percent at the free throw line. Riley has scored at least 20 points in eight of nine EYBL games in April. His best was a 28-point effort on April 22 against the Florida Rebels.
Riley is the second Canadian with an Illinois offer in the Class of 2025. The other is 6-9 forward Spencer Ahrens. The Oakville, Ontario, native plays at St. Martin Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario.