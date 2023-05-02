Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois has been fairly aggressive in recruiting in-state Class of 2025 prospects. St. Rita guard Melvin Bell, Joliet West guard Jeremiah Fears, St. Ignatius guard Phoenix Gill and Whitney Young guard Antonio Munoz all received an Illini offer during their freshmen year. So did Bryce Heard, although he has since left Kenwood for Montverde Academy (Fla.).
The latest in-state offer in that class also comes out of Kenwood in 6-foot-9, 170-pound wing Aleks Alston, with assistant coach Tim Anderson leading the recruitment. Alston played 14 games for the Broncos during the 2022-23 season as a sophomore and averaged 8.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 37 three-pointers for the 28-7 team.
The Illinois offer comes during a run of high-major interest for Alston. He's also pulled in offers from Georgia and Indiana in the last week and boasts other offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Tulsa, Bradley, Western Illinois and New Mexico State. Alston is ranked as a four-star recruit by On3 and Rivals, with the latter slotting him in as the No. 46 overall prospect in the class. Alston debuted in Rivals' latest rankings update at No. 46 in the Rivals150 and is the highest-ranked player in the state. (Heard ranks higher, but he doesn't qualify now that he's at Montverde).
Alston is playing this spring for Mac Irvin Fire on the E16 Nike EYBL circuit. He's averaging 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in nine games. He had a spring-high 21 points, making 7 of 9 three-pointers, in an April 22 win against New York Renaissance. Alston also went toe-to-toe with Cameron Boozer — the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class — and had 16 points on 4 of 7 three-point shooting in a 74-62 loss to Nightrydas with Boozer putting up 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.