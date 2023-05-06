Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois still has a need at point guard ahead of the 2023-24 season. A need Brad Underwood and Co. are looking to satisfy in the transfer portal. (RayJ Dennis come on down!). But that’s apparently not the Illini’s only portal pursuit after adding Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask, Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon and Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier.
The addition of Guerrier gave Illinois a versatile option in the frontcourt — a 4 who could play some small ball 5 offensively and maybe even guard some bigger 3s — but the hunt didn’t stop there it seems. The Illini also have reported interest in Utah Valley center Aziz Bandoago, who hit the portal at the end of April. Call it Coleman Hawkins insurance? With a hold on scholarships for Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. as they go through the NBA draft process, Illinois has just one to give. So the pursuit of Bandaogo and a point guard would mean something would have to give on the scholarship front.
NEWS: Utah Valley's Aziz Bandaogo will transfer, he told ESPN, immediately becoming one of the best available players in the portal.
Bandaogo, a 7-foot, 225-pound center out of Senegal, averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks and shot 60 percent from the field last season at Utah Valley and was named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. All were career highs compared to what he produced his first two seasons at Akron.
Bandoago is also being pursued by the likes of Duke, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt and California. Kansas was also in the mix, but landed Michigan center Hunter Dickinson earlier this week and is actively pursuing five-star Class of 2023 prospect Mackenzie Mgbako.